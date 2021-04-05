Cetera Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $353.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.16 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

