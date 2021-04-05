Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,257 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 177,362 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,667 shares of company stock valued at $90,409,906 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:PINS opened at $77.73 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

