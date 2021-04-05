Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

QQQJ opened at $32.37 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

