Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

