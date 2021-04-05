Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 436 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 691,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 287,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Shares of COF opened at $129.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

