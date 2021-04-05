Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 334 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

