Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,650 shares of company stock worth $9,400,580. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

