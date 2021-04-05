Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE TM opened at $154.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $113.98 and a 1 year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.