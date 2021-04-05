CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,594. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

