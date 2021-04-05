Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $14.94 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

