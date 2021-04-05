Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.03. The company has a market cap of £445.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 279 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45). Also, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total value of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

