Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $990.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $990.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $966.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Catalent reported sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $8,370,314. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $106.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

