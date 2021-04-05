Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post sales of $17.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.71 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $82.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 449,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.