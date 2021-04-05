Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post sales of $17.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.71 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $82.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 449,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.