Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA opened at $265.32 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

