Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its cruise operations have been halted due to the pandemic. It is also likely to result in delay in ship deliveries. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company is unable to predict the entire fleet’s return to normal operations. It anticipates average monthly cash burn in first-quarter fiscal 2021 to be nearly $600 million. The company stated that cumulative advanced bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical range. Moreover, bookings for first half of 2022 are ahead of 2019. Also, it remains optimistic on its innovations featuring PlayOcean and OceanView. Addition of new ship, to its global fleet of Princess Cruises to drive growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

CCL traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,190,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 537,825 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

