Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion and $2.29 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00055477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00282495 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028107 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

