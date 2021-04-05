Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,305 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Graco were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.90 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

