Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,052 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.