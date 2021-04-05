Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $191,000 Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,964,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,193,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $38.01 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

