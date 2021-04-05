Captrust Financial Advisors Has $204,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVR were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,785.18 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,294.72 and a 1 year high of $4,832.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,618.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4,289.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

