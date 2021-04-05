Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

