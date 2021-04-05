Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,442 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 218.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

