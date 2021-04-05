Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,250 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

