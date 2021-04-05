Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSTR stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

