Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Shares of COF traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

