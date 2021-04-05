Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,018,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,383,000 after acquiring an additional 385,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $368.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

