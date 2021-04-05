Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $891,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

DOCU opened at $206.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.