Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $294.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.97.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $2,515,693.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,770.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

