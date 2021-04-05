Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

