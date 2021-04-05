Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 76,170 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,170 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN opened at $201.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.18. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.