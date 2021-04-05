Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 32,900 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 329,000.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

CHKP stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.21 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.