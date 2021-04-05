Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Health by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Magellan Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $93.64 on Monday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

