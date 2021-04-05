Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2,868.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,269 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

