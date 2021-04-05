Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,574 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.