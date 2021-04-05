Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2,107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $112.14 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

