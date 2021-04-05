Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 254,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,582,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,794,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.