Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.69

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 3741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 196.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last 90 days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.