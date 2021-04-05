Callisto Network Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and approximately $397,661.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.79 or 0.03570342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027228 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

