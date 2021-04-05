Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Caledonia Mining worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

CMCL opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

