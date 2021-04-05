Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

BNR traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. 853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,190. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

