Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

