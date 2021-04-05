Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.
NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
