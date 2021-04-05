Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Cut to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

