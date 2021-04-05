Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.94

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 3449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

