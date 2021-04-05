Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) PT at $12.00

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

USX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,188.81 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

