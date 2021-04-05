Brokerages Set SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) PT at $55.50

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SPXC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. SPX has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $62.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

