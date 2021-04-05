Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Target Price at $39.82

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. 217,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,761. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.