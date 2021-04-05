Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

MTW opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a PE ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.