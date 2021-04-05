Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Monro posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

MNRO traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.33. 15,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

