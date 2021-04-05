Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MRNS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,853. The firm has a market cap of $566.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.