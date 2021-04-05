Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

EHC traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 5,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Encompass Health has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.